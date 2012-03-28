MUMBAI, March 28 Indian drugmaker Panacea Biotec expects to generate sales of 120 million to 150 million rupees ($2.36-$2.95 million) from its newly launched cancer drugs unit in the next financial year starting April, a senior official said.

The new unit, set up in the northern Himachal Pradesh state, will make up to 1.2 million vials in a year, Rajesh Jain, joint managing director, told Reuters over the telephone.

"In the first year, we will sell products in the domestic market and later export it to countries like Russia, Kenya and others (semi-regulated markets)."

Panacea has spent about 500 million rupees to set up this unit, which enjoys various tax breaks, it said in a statement.

Shares in Panacea Biotec, valued $82 million, were down 0.22 percent at 68.10 rupees at 2 p.m. in a weak Mumbai market .

($1 = 50.7 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)