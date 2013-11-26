BRIEF-S&P says European Central Bank ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
JOHANNESBURG Nov 26 Pan African Resources PLC : * Says Pan African and Auroch have agreed to amend the terms of the transaction * Auroch shall pay Pan African an amount of A$2 million in cash, as full and
final settlement * After payment, co shall allow Auroch to reacquire or cancel consideration
shares at no additional cost
* Says European Central Bank ratings affirmed at 'AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable
* Sunwah International announces extension of revolving loan term
* Gordhan says not recalled, "just asked to come back" (Adds London fund managers on Gordhan meetings)