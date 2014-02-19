JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Pan African Resources PLC : * Says the group's gold sold increased by 123.0% to 100,172oz (2012: 44,926oz). * Says gold resource inventory increased by 494.9% to 35.1moz (2012: 5.9moz) * Says gold reserve inventory increased by 666.7% to 9.2moz (2012: 1.2moz). * Says revenue decreased by 6.2% to ZAR601.6 million (2012: ZAR641.2 million) * Says EBITDA decreased by 17.6% to ZAR231.6 million (2012: ZAR281.0 million) * Says cash cost per kilogram increased by 9.2% to zar254,506/kg (2012:

zar233,021/kg) * Says final six months of our financial year is likely to be challenging * Says lower grade cycle at evander mines will impact production as well as

cash unit costs * Continue to seek ways of mitigating situation to continue to deliver returns

to shareholders.