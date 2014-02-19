JOHANNESBURG Feb 19 Pan African Resources PLC
:
* Says the group's gold sold increased by 123.0% to 100,172oz
(2012: 44,926oz).
* Says gold resource inventory increased by 494.9% to 35.1moz
(2012: 5.9moz)
* Says gold reserve inventory increased by 666.7% to 9.2moz
(2012: 1.2moz).
* Says revenue decreased by 6.2% to ZAR601.6 million (2012:
ZAR641.2 million)
* Says EBITDA decreased by 17.6% to ZAR231.6 million (2012:
ZAR281.0 million)
* Says cash cost per kilogram increased by 9.2% to
zar254,506/kg (2012:
zar233,021/kg)
* Says final six months of our financial year is likely to be
challenging
* Says lower grade cycle at evander mines will impact
production as well as
cash unit costs
* Continue to seek ways of mitigating situation to continue to
deliver returns
to shareholders.