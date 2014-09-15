BRIEF-Delek Logistics Partners declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1
* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit
NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has opened books on a new 10-year US dollar bond, setting initial price thoughts at 175bp area over US Treasuries, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to arrange the offering, which is expected to price as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Joan Magee and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Declared its quarterly cash distribution for Q1 2017 of $0.69 per limited partner unit
* Says AmeriGas Propane Inc declared a quarterly partnership distribution of $0.95 per limited partnership unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: