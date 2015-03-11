NEW YORK, March 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Panama has opened
order books for a new US dollar-denominated bond with a maturity
of 10 years, according to market sources.
The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB, has set initial price
thoughts of 200bp area over US Treasuries for the sale, which
will have a benchmark size.
Proceeds will be used for general budgetary purposes and for
liability management transactions.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank are the lead
managers on the transaction, which is expected to launch and
price later on Monday.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)