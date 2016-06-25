* Soybeans, coal and gas to profit from canal's expansion
* Panama Canal cuts travel from Atlantic to Pacific by two
weeks
* Expanded Panama Canal to open on Sunday
* But extended canal still too small for oil supertankers
* Large iron ore ships also too big for canal
By Keith Wallis
SINGAPORE, June 26 Bigger ships could mean
bigger paydays for commodity producers when the expanded Panama
Canal opens this weekend as they can utilise larger vessels more
frequently to tap into fast growing Asia-Pacific consumer
markets.
The Panama Canal Authority estimates that the enlarged
waterway will cut sailing times between Atlantic Ocean ports and
Asia by up to 16 days for ships that previously could not fit
through.
Soybean farmers, natural gas producers, container shippers,
and coal miners hope to be among the winners when the expanded
Panama Canal is inaugurated on Sunday at a cost of $5.2 billion
and after a two-year delay. Crude oil and iron ore exporters
will see less benefit as they still depend on vessels too big
for the waterway.
The U.S. Soy Transportation Coalition, which represents
soybean farmers, said moving to ships carrying up to 100,000
deadweight tonnes (dwt) of beans on the canal from the current
76,000 tonne limit would add up to $8 million in value per
vessel.
"A customer of U.S. soybeans in Asia could save 35 cents per
bushel simply due to greater transportation efficiency," said
Mike Steenhoek, the Coalition executive director.
The United States is the second-largest exporter of soybeans
to China, accounting for 30 percent of China's 81.5 million
tonnes of imports last year, according to China customs figures.
Brazil accounted for 54 percent.
Shipping volumes through the Canal stalled in the mid-2000s,
after rising earlier in the decade on increased Chinese trade,
as vessels became too large to traverse the waterway.
Post-expansion, the Canal Authority hopes that tonnage
volumes will rise by an average of 3 percent per year, from
almost 341 million tonnes in 2015.
GAS & COAL
Liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas
(LPG) sellers from the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean, as well as
Colombian coal suppliers should benefit from the expansion.
The U.S. is ramping up LNG and LPG exports after the shale
extraction boom and will compete with Middle East LPG sellers
and Australian LNG exporters.
"It will create competition for all the producers in the
Arabian Gulf by getting products from the U.S. almost as quickly
as from the Arabian Gulf," said a senior executive at a tanker
shipping company who declined to be named.
Colombian shippers hope the bigger canal will open up trade
to Asia as rising natural gas and renewable energy usage has cut
coal consumption in its traditional North American and European
markets.
Colombian miners have already started shipping coal to Japan
and South Korea but the voyages around South America and Africa
can take up to two months.
Container shippers, carrying everything from fresh food to
electronics, can sail ships of up to 13,000 teu (20-foot
equivalent units) through the bigger Canal from the current
limit of 5,000 teu.
SLOW CHANGE
Crude oil traders will be less affected because the
supertankers they use remain too big for the canal at 300,000
dwt.
Water depth and lock restrictions still mean the enlarged
canal will not be able to handle the biggest 180,000 to 200,000
tonne dry cargo ships, which mostly carry Brazilian iron ore.
Shippers also say the expansion will not make an immediate
impact as ports need upgrading.
"Trading patterns will not change so quickly because of
loading and discharge port limitations," said Ong Choo Kiat,
president and director at U-Ming Marine Transport Corporation
, Taiwan's largest dry-bulk and tanker ship owner.
One group with generally negative views of the expansion are
shippers, already battling an eight-year downturn, as shorter
routes mean less charter income.
"Not only will charter hire revenues decrease in view of
shorter duration, but with shorter trips the total sea days will
be less and thus weigh extra on the already heavily oversupplied
market," said Jean Yves Brion, commercial manager at Belgian dry
shipper Boconti Shipping.
(Reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Henning Gloystein and
Christian Schmollinger)