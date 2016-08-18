(Adds details, context)
HOUSTON Aug 18 The first Suezmax crude oil
tanker that was slated to go through the newly expanded Panama
Canal began its transit on Thursday, a public relations official
told Reuters.
The Aegean Unity, a Greece-flagged Suezmax vessel coming
from the U.S. West Coast, entered the Canal Thursday morning,
according to Reuters' vessel tracking data.
Suezmax-sized vessels, which can carry some 1 million
barrels of oil, were unable to pass through the canal prior its
expansion. The new canal may help open new trade routes for oil.
The expanded Panama Canal, which opened in late June, got
off to a rocky start when one Chinese container ship hit a wall
during transit, gashing the side of the ship and necessitating
repairs. Other ships had bumped into the canal's fenders, even
ripping one off, when passing through the new locks.
The destination of the Aegean Unity was not immediately
clear. It was previously in San Francisco, according to Reuters
vessel tracking data.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and Bernadette
Baum)