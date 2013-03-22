PANAMA CITY, March 22 Thousands of containers
have been stuck at Panamanian ports after a computer glitch
hampered communication with the railway, causing significant
delays, officials said on Friday.
The Panama Canal Railway Co transports about 1,500
containers daily between the only port on the Pacific entrance
to the Panama Canal and three ports on the Atlantic, said Thomas
Kenna, director of operations for the railway.
But a computer upgrade on Wednesday by Panama Ports Co,
which manages two of those ports, caused severe lags, Kenna
said.
Since then, the railway has moved only about 350 containers
a day. Traffic picked up on Friday, and the system should be
operating normally by Monday, Kenna added.
He did not have a dollar figure for damages incurred, but
noted: "In this very intense, high-volume system, when any
containers can't move, it starts building up and impacts
customers. Transit times are very important."
A spokesman for Maersk Line, the world's largest container
shipping company and biggest user of Panama's railroad, ports
and canal, did not immediately return calls.
Traffic at the Panama Canal, which handles about 5 percent
of world trade, was not impacted, a spokeswoman said. About
33,500 containers transit the waterway each day.
(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Dale Hudson)