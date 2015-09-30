PANAMA CITY, Sept 30 The consortium behind the
expansion of the Panama Canal believes that cracks found in the
third set of locks will not delay the inauguration of the
extended waterway planned for April 2016, the canal authority
said on Wednesday.
The Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), led by Spain's Sacyr
and Italy's Salini Impregilo, told the Panama Canal Authority
(ACP) it is mending cracks in one of the lock's concrete walls
caused by the lack of steel reinforcement and securing of other
structures.
"The GUPC has given verbal indications that the finalization
date is still April 2016, as planned," the ACP said in a
statement, adding that it expected to receive formal
notification of what caused the fissures.
The multibillion-dollar canal expansion was originally due
to be completed by 2014 but delays and disputes between the GUPC
and the ACP over cost overruns from the original $5.25 billion
price tag have pushed back the date.
Salini Impregilo said last week the work would be finished
on time, shortly after an ACP executive had told Reuters that
delays were possible, which would be a blow for Panama.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Alan Crosby)