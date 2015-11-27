PANAMA CITY Nov 26 The expansion of the Panama
canal could face a new delay due to cracks that emerged a few
months ago in one of the locks, a spokesman for the waterway's
authority said on Thursday.
The consortium leading the construction project - led by
Italy's Salini Impregilo and Spain's Sacyr -
expects to finish repairing the cracks by mid-January, but it
has not given a new date for completing the work, the Panama
Canal Authority said.
The consortium is trying "to minimize the impact on the
final handover, planned for April next year," the canal
authority said in a statement.
The Panama Canal's current expansion plan was originally set
at $5.25 billion but the costs rose and the administrator became
locked in a dispute with building consortium Grupo Unidos Por el
Canal (GUPC), which built the third set of locks.
An administrator for the canal warned in September that
delays would be likely after the cracks were first detected in
August.
