PANAMA CITY Oct 13 Cargo traffic through the
Panama Canal rose 2 percent in the 2014 fiscal year to 326.8
million tonnes, the Panama Canal Authority said on Monday.
The small annual rise was helped by a bumper harvest in the
United States, with farmers sending their crops via grain
tankers to customers in Asia, Panama Canal Administrator Jorge
Quijano said in a statement.
He added that during the fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1
to Sept. 30, toll revenue was up 3.2 percent over last year, at
$1.91 billion.
The 100-year-old canal, which is a major global trade
artery, is in the midst of a massive expansion that will allow
the world's largest tankers to pass through the isthmus.
The expansion, which involves building a third set of locks
onto the 50-mile (80-km) waterway, was originally scheduled to
be completed this year, but has been delayed several times, in
part due to a dispute earlier this year over about $1.6 billion
in cost overruns.
The deadline for completion is now early 2016.
