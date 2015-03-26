By Simon Gardner and Elida Moreno
COCOLI, Panama, March 26 As it enters the final
stretch of a massive expansion, the Panama Canal Authority is
setting its sights on an even more ambitious project worth up to
$17 billion that would allow it to handle the world's biggest
ships.
Workers are now installing giant, 22-story lock gates to
accommodate larger "Post-Panamax" ships through the Canal, one
of the world's busiest maritime routes.
The project involves building a third set of locks on the
Canal. It is being headed by Italy's Salini Impregilo
and Spain's Sacyr, and should open on April 1, 2016.
But Jorge Quijano, who leads the Panama Canal Authority, is
already looking beyond this project to a fourth set of locks
which would serve a new generation of even bigger ships that can
carry 20,000 containers.
"Looking at our geology and the experience we gained with
this current expansion, we estimate it's a project that could
cost between $16 billion and $17 billion," he told Reuters,
adding it would allow Panama to compete head-to-head with
Egypt's Suez Canal.
The Panama Canal Authority has long talked about building a
fourth set of locks but Quijano said it is now for the first
time seriously studying the project.
He says container ship traffic through the Canal has risen
around 3 to 4 percent in the last few months due to a backlog at
U.S. West Coast ports, which were hit by a now-settled labor
dispute disrupting trans-Pacific trade..
"It has had a positive impact for us, but the Suez Canal has
been the big winner because they can handle the Post-Panamax
ships," Quijano said.
If the Canal goes ahead with the project, Quijano says it
could be completed within 15 years and that financing options
include issuing bonds and using the Canal's own revenues.
China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC), a subsidiary
of state-owned China Communications Construction Co Ltd
, has voiced interest in building and financing a
fourth set of locks in Panama, and Quijano said company
officials met with him this week.
Further north in Nicaragua, a little-known Chinese
businessman has vowed to build a $50 billion canal across the
country to rival Panama's, although some industry experts are
deeply skeptical, pointing to the high costs, environmental
challenges and the firm's lack of experience in such projects.
The Panama Canal's current expansion plan was originally set
at $5.25 billion but the costs rose and the administrator became
locked in a dispute with building consortium Grupo Unidos Por el
Canal (GUPC), which built the third set of locks. Quijano said
GUPC has submitted claims totaling $2.3 billion to date.
Giuseppe Quarta, GUPC's CEO, says he is unsure whether its
members would be interested in bidding to build a fourth set of
locks, saying the Canal Authority has repeatedly rejected its
claims in the dispute.
Quijano says the Canal has already lost around $400 million
in revenue because of project delays caused by the spat.
The giant new locks sit alongside those of the existing
Panama Canal and include a complex reservoir system that will
empty and fill the lock chambers using gravity rather than
pumps.
Sections of the 100-year-old waterway are being dredged to
take ships with a greater draft.
Any new project to build a fourth set of locks will live or
die by trade flows, says Maersk Line, a unit of conglomerate
A.P. Moller-Maersk. It is a major customer of the
Panama Canal, crossing it 300 to 350 times a year.
"The big question for any future expansion of the Panama
Canal is will trade growth sustain that extra investment," said
Robbert Jan van Trooijen, Maersk Line's CEO for Latin America
and the Caribbean. "For me, to see any of those (mega) ships
coming near Latin America, that's the very distant future."
(Editing by Kieran Murray)