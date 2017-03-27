* Looking to develop around 1,200 hectares land around the
Canal
* Waterway authority will officially open tender end of 2017
* Panama Canal seen bringing in $2.8 billion in revenue this
year
By Brenda Goh
SHANGHAI, March 27 Chinese state firms have
expressed an interest to develop land around the Panama Canal,
the chief executive of the vital trade thoroughfare said,
underlining China's outward push into infrastructure via
railways and ports around the world.
The Panama Canal Authority will officially open a tender to
develop about 1,200 hectares of land - roughly the size of 1,200
football fields - around the waterway by the end of this year
into a logistics park, after completing a five-year-long
decontamination of the area, Chief Executive Jorge Quijano said.
"We have been talking to people here in China," Quijano told
Reuters on Monday ahead of a meeting with the canal's advisory
board in Shanghai. China Communications Construction Corp
, its subsidiary China Harbour Engineering
Company and China Railway Group have shown
interest in the project, he added.
This comes at a time when China is urging its companies to
invest in infrastructure overseas as part of Beijing's "One
Belt, One Road" initiative to improve global trade links.
China's state firms have in recent years already chalked up
investments in key logistics nodes, including Piraeus in Greece
and Bandar Malaysia, a major development project that is set to
be the terminal for a proposed high-speed rail link between
Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
China's COSCO Shipping Corp, which owns
stakes in ports around the world including Piraeus,
has in the past approached the Panama Canal Authority about the
latter's plans for the land, Quijano said.
"There are opportunities there, definitely for some of these
Chinese companies to participate as a concessionaire, not just
as a contractor to build something, but they can actually bid
for the concession and then build," he said.
He did not say how much the authority expected to get by
selling the concession to develop the land.
China Communications Construction, China Railway Group and
COSCO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NEW REVENUE STREAM
Quijano said the canal authority will parcel out the land
and grant concession agreements of up to 40 years, with the aim
to develop infrastructure and buildings on land previously used
by the United States military for target practice.
Also up for grabs is an operating agreement for a roll-on,
roll-off terminal near the canal, the tender for which will be
put out in the middle of 2017, he said, adding the authority
expected interest from Japan, China, Norway and South Korea.
He estimated the land and terminal would help bring in an
annual revenue of "between $100-$125 million" after the first
five years of operation. Overall, the Panama Canal is expected
to bring in $2.8 billion in revenue this year, he said.
Panama opened the long-delayed $5.4 billion expansion of the
canal between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans last June, but it
has since been roiled by claims of cost overruns and criticism
after a series of incidents that saw ships hit the lane's wall.
Quijano said the canal had attracted 18.3 percent more
tonnage between October to February, versus year-ago levels,
driven by a jump in liquefied petroleum gas, liquefied natural
gas and container shipments.
(Additional Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)