HOUSTON Aug 23 The promise that some oil
traders and brokers saw for an expanded Panama Canal to become a
new route for large tankers will take longer to realize than
expected because many ships must first undergo inconvenient
retrofits to transit through the new locks, shipping industry
experts said.
The modifications to these bigger oil carriers - which
mostly involve fittings such as chocks and bollards that secure
the ship's dock and tow lines - are needed because the new locks
that opened in June use tug boats rather than locomotives to
pull vessels.
While only a fraction of the vessels that previously
transited the canal carried oil, its expansion caught the eye of
traders hoping to gain faster and cheaper access to
international markets on bigger tankers. But even if what those
ships now fit through the new locks, many lack the minimum
required mooring equipment for the expanded canal.
Although the new standards were published in advance of the
canal's opening, the required retrofits come as the shipping
industry is already facing financial strain, adding another
wrinkle to an opening beset by cost overruns and several
incidents in which ships scraped the walls of the new canal amid
concerns about its design.
There are more than 900 Aframax tankers in the global fleet
and around 500 Suezmax vessels, according to shipping experts,
who estimate between half to more than three-quarters of the
vessels, especially those built before 2015, would need
retrofits.
The portion of Aframax vessels requiring the retrofits is
higher than those in the Suezmax fleet, one ship analyst said.
Vessels must be dry docked, or taken out of service, for the
refittings. While the new parts cost just $1,000 to $3,000 per
ship - pocket change in the expensive world of shipping -
additional charges associated with the work can tally up to
$100,000 to $150,000, several sources said.
Sandith Thandasherry, chief officer of Navgathi Marine
Design and Construction, an India-based vessel servicer, said so
far this year his firm has already completed six retrofits for
Aframax tankers with the new Panama route in mind.
Ship servicers must also get approval for their work from
the Panama Canal Authority and vessel classification societies.
Early on, Thandasherry says his company received approvals
from the Canal Authority on ship modifications within a week's
time, unusually fast. This process has slowed in recent weeks,
an indication that the number of applications for retrofits is
rising, he said.
"I know for sure that the number of people who are applying
is increasing after the opening," said Thandasherry.
The Panama Canal Authority did not respond to a request for
comment about the new mooring requirements and approval process.
Most ship owners are opting to do retrofits during other
scheduled dry dock work. The added costs come at a time of
rock-bottom shipping rates amid global oversupply.
"The current market conditions are challenging for many ship
owners. So retrofit measures can be a financial strain," said
Daniel Abt, an inspection engineer for DNV GL, a classification
society that approves such vessel modifications.
Abt said the retrofits are not just for oil tankers but also
for container ships.
SLOW UPTAKE
Though the new locks were mostly expected to boost container
ship traffic, the canal's greater depth and wider dimensions put
tankers in play too.
Only a handful of Aframax tankers could fit the dimensions
of the old canal. Now 86 percent can get through the expanded
canal fully laden, according to ship brokerage Galbraiths Ltd.
While no Suezmax vessels could fit through before, now 74
percent can get through partially laden, Galbraiths said, but
only if they have the proper mooring equipment.
In mid-August, the Aegean Unity, a Greece-flagged vessel,
became the first Suezmax tanker to transit the canal. But that
ship, built in 2016 and partially laden, may have been an
exception.
Brokers said, for now, there is a scarcity of ships with the
right specs to go through the new canal and that current price
spreads between international crude grades discourage such
movements.
Once more ships are retrofitted and crude prices change,
tanker traffic could pick up. Transit through the canal instead
of around the tip of South America could save more than $300,000
on a voyage from the Caribbean to the U.S. West Coast, according
to brokers.
"It will become a trade route for sure, but it will happen
over time," said one ship broker.
