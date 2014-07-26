PANAMA CITY, July 25 Colombia and Panama on
Friday agreed to resurrect a stalled electricity transmission
line project between the two countries that would also supply
power to the rest of Central America.
"We hope that by the beginning of 2018, we could have
connected Panama and Colombia with this project," Colombian
President Juan Manuel Santos said after meeting his Panamanian
counterpart, Juan Carlos Varela, during a state visit to the
Central American country.
The proposed transmission line had been shelved for two
years after first being proposed during the administration of
Varela's predecessor, Ricardo Martinelli.
Martinelli balked at the estimated $500 million price tag,
placing the project on ice.
Varela said the transmission line "would give energy
security to Panama," adding that the energy Colombia produced
would also be passed on to other countries in Central America.
(Reporting by Elida Morena; Editing by Ken Wills)