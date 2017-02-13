GENEVA Feb 13 Panama wants to impose $210
million of annual trade sanctions on Colombia, according to a
filing published by the World Trade Organization on Monday,
after winning a legal challenge against a so-called "money
laundering" tariff.
Panama won a judgment at the WTO last year after complaining
about Colombian tariffs on textiles, clothes and shoes. Colombia
had imposed the high tariffs because it said the goods were
imported at artificially low prices in order to launder money.
Panama's tax transparency has been under global scrutiny
because of a huge leak of secretive offshore accounts data from
Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, whose founders were
arrested on charges of money laundering on Saturday.
After Panama won its WTO case against Colombia, a WTO
adjudicator gave Colombia until Jan. 22, 2017, to comply with
the ruling, and the government in Bogota adopted two decrees on
its tariff and customs regime on Nov. 2, 2016.
"In Panama's view, however, these legislative acts, far from
bringing the measure into conformity with Colombia's WTO
obligations, perpetuate the nullification and impairment of
benefits accruing to Panama directly or indirectly under the
GATT 1994," Panama said, referring to the General Agreement on
Tariffs and Trade, a founding agreement of the WTO.
Panama's request for trade sanctions is likely to face
further obstacles from Colombia, which could ask the WTO to
verify the steps it has taken to comply with the legal decision
and could also argue that the sanctions should be set at a lower
level.
Panama said in the filing that slapping tariffs on Colombian
goods would be problematic because it would affect sensitive
sectors of the Panamanian economy such as energy, agriculture,
health and construction, so it asked the WTO to let it sanction
Colombian services and intellectual property instead.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)