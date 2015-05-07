By Elida Moreno
| PANAMA CITY
PANAMA CITY May 7 Panama will investigate a
Supreme Court judge on suspicion of selling judicial decisions
and abuse of minors, a commission in the National Assembly
decided on Thursday, in the country's latest high-profile
scandal.
The Credentials Commission found that there were grounds for
a case against judge Victor Benavides, who was accused by his
ex-driver and bodyguard, Vicente Caballero, of engaging in
sexual acts with children and receiving envelopes of cash in
return for legal help.
"With eight votes in favour and one abstention, we have
decided to admit the case against justice Benavides," said Luis
Barria, president of the Credentials Commission.
Caballero is currently serving a 15 year sentence for
kidnapping his former boss' mother.
Under Panamanian law, supreme court judges can only be
investigated by members of the country's Congress.
The commission must now decide whether Caballero's
accusations are sound enough for the case against Benavides to
be heard on the floor of the national assembly.
Benavides is the second supreme court judge to be
investigated by lawmakers. In February, the former chief justice
of the court, Alejandro Moncada, was sentenced to five years in
prison for illicit enrichment and falsifying documents.
Last month, Panama's election authority said former
President Ricardo Martinelli would no longer be immune from
prosecution, paving the way for the country's top court to
investigate alleged corruption cases during his time in office.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter;
Editing by Simon Gardner and David Gregorio)