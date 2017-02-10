PANAMA CITY Feb 9 Panamanian prosecutors raided
the offices of Mossack Fonseca, the law firm at the center of
the "Panama Papers" scandal, seeking possible links to Brazilian
engineering company Odebrecht, the attorney general's office
said on Thursday.
"Raid of offices of law firm that created limited liability
companies in Brazil linked to #LavaJato #PanamaPapers," the
attorney general's office said on Twitter, without providing
more details.
The Panama Papers, which consist of millions of documents
stolen from Mossack Fonseca and leaked to the media in April
2016, provoked a global scandal after showing how the rich and
powerful used offshore corporations to evade taxes.
Ramon Fonseca, a partner at Mossack Fonseca, denied that his
firm had a connection to Odebrecht, which has
admitted to bribing officials in Panama and other countries to
obtain government contracts in the region between 2010 and 2014.
"Mossack Fonseca has no relationship with Odebrecht, nor
with any other Lava Jato company," Fonseca told reporters,
referring to companies involved in the so-called Lava Jato probe
centered on Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA.
"They're using me to divert attention," he said.
Fonseca also accused Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela
of directly receiving money from Odebrecht, Latin America's
largest engineering company.
"He (Varela) told me that he had accepted donations from
Odebrecht because he could not fight with everyone," Fonseca
said, without giving more details.
At a media conference, Varela denied he received donations
from Odebrecht, saying he would make all donations to his
political campaign public on Friday.
Odebrecht did not respond immediately to requests for
comment.
