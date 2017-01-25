PANAMA CITY Jan 24 Panama prosecutors said on
Tuesday they had charged 17 people, including several
businessmen and former government officials, with money
laundering as part of the case of millions of dollars worth of
bribes paid by Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht S.A.
Attorney General Kenia Porcell declined to name the accused,
but local media reported they included three former officials
from the administration of Ricardo Martinelli, who is currently
living in the United States and is being investigated separately
for corruption at home.
Brazil's Odebrecht, which became one of the most important
government contractors under Martinelli, verbally agreed this
month to pay $59 million in payments for bribes it paid in
Panama to win business between 2010 in 2014.
The sum is the amount in bribes Odebrecht admitted paying to
officials and intermediaries there in a plea agreement disclosed
in December in a U.S. court.
