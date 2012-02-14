* Infrastructure spending pressures deficit
* Highways, subway, canal expansion on the works
Feb 14 Panama's budget deficit widened to
the equivalent of 2.3 percent of the country's gross domestic
product in 2011, the country's Finance Minister Frank De Lima
said on Tuesday.
Panama's third consecutive budget deficit comes amid heavy
infrastructure spending, as the fast-growing Central American
nation rushes to improve outdated streets and highways and build
a $1.8 billion subway in the traffic-gnarled capital.
De Lima said the widening budget was partly due to an 18.3
percent increase in subsidies, which include curbing citizens'
electric bills that have been hit by high oil prices.
Panama's booming economy topped Latin America with an
estimated 10.5 percent GDP expansion in 2011, continuing a
robust growth trend that began in the middle of the last decade.
Boosted by the $5.25-billion expansion of its landmark
Panama Canal, bustling ports, multinational investment and
tourism, Panama's diverse services economy is expected to expand
by 7.5 percent this year, said De Lima.
Though Panama's overall debt has climbed steadily under
President Ricardo Martinelli, the country's debt-to-GDP ratio
should continue to shrink to 35 percent of GDP by 2015, said De
Lima. In 2004 debt was equal to around 70 percent of GDP.
Deficits were 0.9 percent of GDP in 2009 and 1.9 percent of
GDP in 2010. The widening trend is set to reverse, said De Lima.
The deficit for 2012 is projected to be equivalent of 2.0
percent of GDP, he added, in line with fairly strict deficit
laws that are closely watched by the sovereign debt ratings
agencies that have rated Panama's debt investment grade.