(Magnitude revised, light to moderate shaking reported)
WASHINGTON, April 2 An earthquake with a
magnitude of 5.8 hit Panama on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological
Survey said.
The quake came a day after Chile was shaken by an 8.2
magnitude quake that killed six people and set off a tsunami
with 7-foot (2-meter) waves.
The Panama quake was centered about 38 miles (61 km) south
of David, Panama, at a depth of 17.3 miles (28 km). The USGS
originally reported the magnitude at 6.2 and depth at 6.2 miles
(10 km).
Panama's head of emergency services, Arturo Alvarado, said
there were no reports of damage or injuries but that schools and
homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution. A USGS tweet
said it had received citizens' reports of light and moderate
shaking.
(Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Jim Loney)