PANAMA CITY Dec 15 Panama's gross domestic
product for the third quarter of 2011 rose 10.4 percent from a
year earlier, the government statistics agency reported on
Thursday.
Driven by heavy government infrastructure spending --
including the $5.25 billion expansion of the Panama Canal --
Panama's diverse services-based economy has been boosted by
private construction, foreign investment and international
trade through the canal and ports.
Panama's roaring economy could expand by around 10 percent
in 2011 and remain among Latin America's top performers in
2012, according to government projections.
The International Monetary Fund expects Panama's economic
expansion to exceed 8.5 percent growth this year but slowing
slightly in 2012.
The Central American country's Finance Minister, Frank De
Lima, recently told Reuters he expects the economy to expand by
7.5 percent next year and called the projection
"conservative."
Heading into more global economic turmoil in 2012, Panama
is considered to be on even stronger footing that it was in
2009, when GDP growth dipped to 3.9 percent from 10.1 percent a
year earlier.
"We don't expect the downturn in 2012 to be as sharp as it
was in 2009 (for Panama)," said Casey Reckman, an analyst at
Credit Suisse, which in a recent report pointed to continued
strong domestic demand -- driven by public investment and
credit growth -- as the main buffer for Panama's economy in a
weak global growth environment.