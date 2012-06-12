PANAMA CITY, June 12 Panama's inflation rate remained at 6 percent in May after consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in the month, the government statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Increased costs for food, beverages and clothing were the top drivers of the rise in consumer prices in May, partly offset by lower gas prices. In April, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent on a month-by-month basis.

For the year through May, food and beverage prices were up 8.9 percent, and goods and services were up 6.5 percent, the statistics agency said.

Inflation is slowly coming down after clocking at 6.3 percent in March, the seventh consecutive month above 6 percent, but rapid economic growth is expected to keep up price pressures.