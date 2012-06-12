PANAMA CITY, June 12 Panama's inflation rate
remained at 6 percent in May after consumer prices rose 0.4
percent in the month, the government statistics agency said on
Tuesday.
Increased costs for food, beverages and clothing were the
top drivers of the rise in consumer prices in May, partly offset
by lower gas prices. In April, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent
on a month-by-month basis.
For the year through May, food and beverage prices were up
8.9 percent, and goods and services were up 6.5 percent, the
statistics agency said.
Inflation is slowly coming down after clocking at 6.3
percent in March, the seventh consecutive month above 6 percent,
but rapid economic growth is expected to keep up price
pressures.