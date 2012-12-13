BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
MEXICO CITY Dec 13 Panama's consumer price index rose 4.5 percent in the year to November, the lowest annual inflation rate in two years, the government statistics agency said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in November from October, on par with the previous month.
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
June 2 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Carnegie Mellon University professor Marvin Goodfriend and former Treasury Department staffer Randal Quarles to fill two of the three open seats on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, the New York Times said on Friday, citing unnamed people with direct knowledge of the decision.