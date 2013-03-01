(Corrects Copa revenue rise in 10th paragraph)
* Panama economy grows 10.7 percent in 2012
* Infrastructure spending drives growth
By Lomi Kriel
PANAMA CITY, March 1 Panama's economy notched
its second consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2012,
driven by a $5.25 billion expansion of its canal and the
development of Central America's first subway, though a slowdown
is expected in 2013.
Panamanian growth reached 10.7 percent in 2012, the
government statistics agency reported on Friday, compared with
10.8 percent in 2011. Growth in the fourth quarter cooled
slightly to a 10 percent annual expansion rate, from 10.5
percent in the third quarter.
"We're very pleased with the economic performance in 2012
and that we are leading economic growth in Latin America despite
all the turmoil the global economy is experiencing today,"
Finance Minister Frank De Lima told Reuters. "Our perspective
for Panama in the medium and long term is very positive."
The Finance Ministry expects growth to decelerate to about
8.5 percent this year, although analysts say it is more likely
to come in between 7 and 8 percent, given the strong boost to
growth last year from the canal and metro construction.
The tiny Central American country's economy has largely
evaded the global recession, expanding at double-digit rates for
four of the past six years.
Much of the growth is credited to significant public
infrastructure spending, including the ongoing construction,
begun in 2007, of a third lane in Panama's trademark canal,
which will more than double its capacity.
Nevertheless, the canal, which moves about 5 percent of
world trade and makes up 7 percent of Panama's economic output,
also felt the pinch from global weakness. Its contribution to
the local economy increased just 1.7 percent in 2012, with
transits and cargo dropping slightly.
Logistical and transportation services linked to the canal
have grown in importance over the past six years, with port
services expanding 5.4 percent in 2012. The government is
expected to begin construction of a third port on the Pacific
this year, drawing more investor attention.
"The project of the expansion of the Panama Canal is very
important for the country. But Panama is also developing into a
hub - its location is very central, you see this in the airline
sector," said Claus Born, senior vice president at investment
manager Franklin Templeton's emerging markets group.
Air travel was up 21.4 percent in 2012, with Copa Airlines,
the national airline, posting a 5 percent rise in operating
revenues in 2012. The airline, which transported 10.1 million
passengers last year, offers more daily flights than any Latin
American airline, a spokeswoman said.
Overall, public construction projects, including the
expansion of the national airport and private development of
hotels, offices and apartments, grew by 29.1 percent in 2012.
Strong government spending translated into a deficit of 2.1
percent, which some analysts find worrying, given rapid growth.
But Domingo Latorraca, a consultant at Deloitte and former
economic vice minister, said if Panama wants to grow into a
logistical hub for Latin America, now is the time to bolster its
infrastructure.
International companies, including Maersk, the
world's largest container ship operator, continue moving their
Latin American headquarters to Panama, drawn by the dollarized
economy, connections to South and Central America and Panama's
strong financial sector.
High spending and Panama's dollarized economy have also
fanned inflationary pressures, with consumer price gains
hovering around 6 percent for much of 2012, even though prices
declined in recent months.
