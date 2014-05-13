PANAMA CITY May 13 Panama's government will
receive $2.4 billion less in revenue from its world famous canal
over the next five years than it forecast nearly a decade ago,
the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, citing changing
cargo trends.
Finance Minister Frank de Lima said less dynamic trade would
also weigh on revenue, but played down the impact of delays to a
multi-billion expansion of the canal this year. The expansion
work was interrupted earlier this year due to a disupte over
cost overruns and later by a national strike.
De Lima added that Panama's public sector fiscal deficit was
around 1.2 percent of gross domestic product in the first
quarter of this year, broadly in line with the same period last
year.
