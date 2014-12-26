(Adds details on growth, background)
PANAMA CITY Dec 26 Panama's economic growth
accelerated in October from a year ago, the government said on
Friday.
The economy grew 5.54 percent, its fastest rate so far this
year, and up from 5.10 percent in September, due to an
improvement in fisheries, mining, construction and shipping
through the Panama canal.
Panama's economy has been cooling as $15 billion of
infrastructure projects, mainly for the expansion of the Panama
Canal, have been winding down. Such public works had helped lift
economic growth to one of the highest rates in Latin America in
recent years.
The expanded waterway, which connects the Atlantic and
Pacific Oceans, was originally due to open this year, but
disputes over funding and delays have pushed that back to 2016.
In the January-October period, Panama's economy grew 4.68
percent compared with the same period last year.
