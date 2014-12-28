PANAMA CITY Dec 28 Panama on Sunday lowered its
2014 growth expectation to 6.3 percent, down from a previous
estimate of around 7 percent.
Panama's economy grew 8.4 percent in 2013 but has been
cooling as $15 billion of infrastructure projects, mainly for
the expansion of the Panama Canal, have winded down. Such public
works had helped lift economic growth to one of the highest
rates in Latin America in recent years.
The expanded waterway, which connects the Atlantic and
Pacific Oceans, was originally due to open this year, but
disputes over funding and delays have pushed that back to 2016.
On Friday, the government said that in October, the
country's economy accelerated at its faster rate so far this
year, growing 5.54 percent.
