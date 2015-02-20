BRIEF-Bellerophon Therapeutics says co terminated sales agreement - sec filing
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
PANAMA CITY Feb 19 Consumer prices in Panama rose in January due to a 1.9 percent increase in the cost of housing, water, electricity and gas, the statistics office said on Thursday.
Consumer prices in the Central American country rose 0.1 percent in January compared with December, according to the data. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Bellerophon Therapeutics says effective April 26 , co terminated at market issuance sales agreement entered into on May 27, 2016 - SEC Filing
* EOG Resources Inc - On April 28, 2017, EOG Resources, Inc filed an amendment to its restated certificate of incorporation