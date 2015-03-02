PANAMA CITY, March 2 Panama's economy expanded at its slowest rate in four years, data showed on Monday, as the pace of building projects flagged and exports dipped.

Panama's gross domestic product grew 6.2 percent in 2014 compared to the previous year, the government said, down from an 8.4 percent annual rate in 2013.

Panama's economy has cooled after a blitz of infrastructure projects, including an expansion of the Panama Canal, which lifted growth rates into the double digits in 2011 and 2012.

The government said lower exports to Venezuela and Colombia also crimped economic growth. (Reporting by Elida Morena; Editing by Diane Craft)