PANAMA CITY Oct 12 Panama's consumer prices returned to deflationary territory in September, falling by 0.4 percent compared with the same month last year, the country's statistics office said on Monday.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices fell by 0.5 percent in September, the statistics office said.

An office spokesman noted that changes in prices partly reflected the fact that the base year for the calculation was changed to 2013 from 2002 beginning in November 2014.

In February, consumer prices in Panama also fell by 0.4 percent compared to the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Elida Moreno)