PANAMA CITY Dec 15 Panama's economy cooled slightly in the third quarter compared with the same period last year on weakness in the air transport sector and slower activity in the Colon free-trade zone despite an uptick in Canal operations.

Economic growth in the Central American nation reached 5.6 percent in the July-September period, the statistics office said on Tuesday, just below the 5.8 percent reached in the prior three months.

Panama's economy grew 6.2 percent in the third quarter of 2014. The government expects growth of 6 percent this year. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Leslie Adler)