PANAMA CITY, June 17 Panama's economy grew 4.6 percent in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2015, the government said in a report on Friday.

The Central American nation's quarterly economic expansion was driven by growth in financial services, construction, electricity and mining activity, according to the report.

The government maintained its 2016 economic growth projection of 6 percent.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Tom Brown)