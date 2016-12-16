UPDATE 2-Merkel's conservatives clinch victory in key state vote
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
PANAMA CITY Dec 16 Panama's economy grew 4.8 percent during the third quarter, compared to the year-earlier period, the government said on Friday.
Growth was driven by financial intermediation, construction, and utilities, though operations slowed in the Panama Canal and the country's ports.
In October, the government changed its forecast for the year to 5.6 percent from 6 percent, due to weak global trade.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno)
* CDU natural partners resurge in NRW (Releads with Merkel victory, updates throughout, changes dateline, PVS Berlin)
KIEV, May 14 Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday he had several candidates in mind to replace Valeria Gontareva as central bank governor, but that it was too early to name them before the necessary political consultations had taken place.