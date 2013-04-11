China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, April 11 Panama's annual inflation rate cooled for the second month in a row to 4.1 percent in the 12 months through March, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.
Consumer prices rose 0.4 percent month-on-month.
* Moody's: Global growth strengthens as risks abate; China likely to avoid sudden slowdown