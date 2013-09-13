PANAMA CITY, Sept 13 Panama's economy grew by
7.6 percent in the second quarter, led by brisk activity in the
construction and mining sectors, the government statistics
agency said on Friday.
Growth picked up from the first quarter, when the economy
expanded by an upwardly revised 7.3 percent.
Still, the pace of growth has eased from 2012, when the
economy grew by 10.8 percent.
The global economic slowdown has dampened trade through
Panama's canal and ports, partly due to a delay in the opening
of an expansion to the country's waterway.
The expansion to the canal is not expected to be operational
until mid-2015. The delay has persuaded shippers such as Maersk
Line to use alternative routes from Asia such as
the Suez Canal, which can accommodate bigger ships.
Panama's economy has also been affected by a dispute with
two of its biggest trading partners, Colombia and Venezuela,
which has disrupted Panama's Colon Free Trade Zone, the world's
largest duty-free area after Hong Kong.
Venezuelan traders owe the free trade zone about $1.2
billion because of difficulties exchanging the Venezuelan
bolivar for dollars. Meanwhile, Colombia has imposed additional
surcharges on importing items such as clothes and shoes.
Panama's Economy Ministry expects overall growth of 8.5
percent in 2013, while the United Nations Economic Commission
for Latin America predicts growth of 7.5 percent.