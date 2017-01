TREASURIES-Trump's tough trade stance lifts U.S. bond demand

* Trump's trade stance stokes safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. to auction $88 bln in coupon-bearing debt * Companies to sell $20-$25 bln in high-grade debt -IFR (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Jan 23 U.S. Treasury yields slipped on Monday with benchmark yields posting their biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks as investor jitters over President Donald Trump's tough stance on trade spurred safe-haven demand for bonds. Moves t