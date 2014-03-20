(Adds details on growth, background on infrastructure spending)
By Lomi Kriel
PANAMA CITY, March 20 Panama's economy slowed in
2013 after two straight years of double-digit growth, but
remained one of Latin America's fastest expanding economies
thanks to heavy government infrastructure spending, official
data showed on Thursday.
Panama's economic activity rose 8.4 percent last year
compared to a downwardly revised 10.2 percent in 2012, the
government statistics agency said, figures in line with what the
finance ministry had projected for the year.
The easing in growth comes as investments in large-scale
infrastructure projects, including the $5.25 billion expansion
of the Panama Canal, draw to a close.
The Central American country escaped the worst of the global
recession, expanding at an average rate of 8 percent over the
past six years and notching double-digit growth in 2011 and
2012.
Much of Panama's growth is credited to the public
infrastructure spending, including the construction of the
trademark canal's third lane and Central America's first metro.
President Ricardo Martinelli, whose term ends in May, has
also poured money into new roads and hospitals and cleaning of
Panama Bay, boosting the construction industry's growth by 30
percent in 2013.
The spending has created a budget deficit of 2.7 percent of
GDP, Finance Minister Frank De Lima said, which some analysts
find worrying given the strong growth the country has had.
Growth has also been lifted by construction and development
of a $6.2 billion copper mine on Panama's Atlantic coast, which
helped expand the mining industry by nearly a third last year.
The mine is expected to become one of the world's biggest
open-pit copper developments and Panama's biggest source of
exports, and its first shipments are due in 2016, according to
Minera Panama, a subsidiary of Canada's First Quantum Minerals
Ltd.
Still, Panama's overall growth was cooled by the worldwide
economic slowdown, which dulled trade through the canal and
ports.
A delay in the waterway's expansion, which is now projected
to finish by December 2015, also persuaded some shippers such as
Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk to use
alternative routes from Asia like the Suez Canal, which fits
bigger ships carrying more goods cheaply.
Panama's $33.6 billion economy has also been affected by a
dispute with two of its biggest trading partners, Colombia and
Venezuela, which disrupted Panama's Colon Free Trade Zone, the
world's largest duty-free area after Hong Kong.
Venezuelan traders owe the free trade zone about $1.2
billion because of difficulties exchanging the Venezuelan
bolivar for dollars. Meanwhile, Colombia has imposed additional
surcharges on importing items such as clothes and shoes.
Panama's Finance Ministry has switched to using 2007 base
rates instead of 1996, modifying economic back data.
(Reporting by Lomi Kriel; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)