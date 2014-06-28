MEXICO CITY, June 27 Panama's economy grew at
its slowest pace in more than four years in the first quarter,
the government said on Friday, as work delays at an expansion of
the Panama canal and the end of other public work projects
weighed.
Panama's economy grew 5.8 percent during the first quarter
compared to the same period last year, when the economy grew 7.6
percent, the government said in a statement. The economy grew at
an 11.4 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter.
The first quarter's growth was the slowest rate recorded
since 2009, when the economy grew at a 4 percent annual rate in
the aftermath of the global credit crisis.
Economy Minister Frank De Lima told reporters that the
economy was weaker than expected but that the government was
sticking to a projections for 7 percent annual growth in 2014.
A multibillion-dollar expansion of the Panama Canal was
originally set to be finished this year, but completion has been
delayed after a spat between contractors and the canal authority
early this year.
The conclusion of other public works projects, such as a
subway, also cut into demand for building materials.
Commerce through Panama's free trade zone was also hit by a
dispute between Venezuela and Colombia that has reduced trade
between the two South American countries.
Economic growth has been slowing in Panama after $15 billion
of infrastructure projects helped lift growth to one of the
fastest rates in Latin America in recent years.
The economy grew at a rate of 8.3 percent last year,
downwardly revised from an 8.4 percent rate, the government said
in a statement, after expanding 10.2 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Bernard Orr)