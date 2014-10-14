(Adds government lowering inflation projection) PANAMA CITY, Oct 13 Panama's annual inflation rate accelerated in September to 2.3 percent versus a 2.1 percent reading in August as prices of healthcare and food and drink picked up, government figures released on Monday showed. Separately, Panama's economy and finance ministry said it had lowered its 2014 inflation projection to 3 percent, down from an earlier projection of 4 percent, thanks mainly to a fall in the price of food over the summer. (Sept 2014) (Aug 2014) (Sept 2013) Change on month 0.3 0.1 N/A (pct) Change on year 2.3 2.1 3.9 (pct) Index (base 152.7 152.2 149.2 2002) Food & beverage, 2.2 1.4 5.5 year(pct) (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Ken Wills)