PANAMA CITY, July 13 Panama's consumer prices increased 0.1 percent in June compared with May, the country's statistics office said on Monday.

The rise was principally due to a jump in the cost of gasoline, meat, and personal care and beauty products, the office said.

The annual inflation rate for the month was flat, the office said, adding that in the first half of 2015 accumulated inflation was 1.3 percent.

