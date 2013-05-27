(Adds historic comparison, detail, quote)
By Lomi Kriel
PANAMA CITY May 27 Panama's economic activity
growth eased in March to a two-year low as traffic through the
Central American country's canal and ports dropped for the
second month running, the government statistics agency said on
Monday.
Economic activity expanded 5.92 percent in March, compared
with the same month last year, down from 6.05 percent in
February and the lowest annual growth rate since March 2011.
Fewer containers arriving at Panama's ports and traversing
the canal dragged down activity in both February and March, the
agency said.
The canal, which transports about 5 percent of the world's
exports, is undergoing a $5.25 billion expansion, but delays
have pushed back the scheduled opening to mid-2015, not soon
enough for shipping companies seeking to save money by using
bigger vessels.
Two major companies have redirected routes through the Suez
Canal, a projected loss of about $40 million in government
revenue this fiscal year and a 2.4 percent decline in cargo
volume, according to canal administrator Jorge Quijano.
Officials from Maersk Line and Singapore's
Neptune Orient Lines (NOL) say that though it takes
longer, they can nearly double their loads on bigger ships
through the Suez Canal. But officials say the decline should be
limited.
"We don't see more than two services going," Quijano told
Reuters earlier this month.
The tiny nation has enjoyed double-digit growth for four of
the past six years, expanding 10.7 percent in 2012. Growth
dipped below 8 percent in only three months last year.
But economic growth in 2013 is so far falling short of
expectations by the finance ministry and analysts, who have
predicted an expansion of between 7 percent and 8.5 percent this
year.
Last year's boom was largely the result of massive public
infrastructure projects, including the widening of the canal and
the construction of Central America's first metro, scheduled to
open early next year.
In March, a strong expansion of Panama's mining and
construction industries was driven by public and private
development and an increase in gold mining.
(Editing by Alexandra Alper, Krista Hughes and Jan Paschal)