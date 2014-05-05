(Adds reaction from Varela and Martinelli)
By Christine Murray and Elida Moreno
PANAMA CITY, May 4 Panama's vice-president,
running as an opposition candidate, won the presidential
election on Sunday after a campaign in which he took credit for
outgoing leader Ricardo Martinelli's successful economic
policies while promising a cleaner government.
Juan Carlos Varela of the center-right Panamenista Party
(PP) helped Martinelli get elected as president in 2009 but
later fell out with him. He has vowed to tackle corruption,
lower inflation and reduce poverty.
Varela had 39 percent support with about 80 percent of votes
counted, enough for a comfortable victory over his two main
rivals, Jose Domingo Arias or the ruling Democratic Change party
(CD) and left-leaning former Panama City mayor Juan Carlos
Navarro of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD).
"Better times are on the way. There will be an honest,
humane government of national unity, a government of social
peace," Varela told Reuters at a Panama City hotel after the
election tribunal declared him the winner.
Varela ran a campaign largely based around claiming credit
for Martinelli's successes, including a popular program to give
$120 a month to people over the age of 70 and outside the social
security system, and infrastructure projects such as the Panama
City metro.
Under Panamanian law, Martinelli was unable to seek
re-election but his wife was Arias' vice presidential running
mate and critics accused the outgoing president of trying to
maintain control of Panama behind the scenes.
He blamed the media for his protegee's defeat, accusing them
of spreading lies. He was also unable to contain his scorn for
Varela.
"I know the winner. May God have mercy on us," he said.
Varela, 50, inherits an economy that has grown rapidly in
recent years and oversight of a major expansion of the Panama
Canal, which briefly stalled earlier this year in a row with the
building consortium over costs.
Martinelli, a supermarket magnate, has pushed the canal
expansion and other infrastructure projects that helped spur
economic growth. But his reputation was tarred by allegations
that his government gave contracts and other favors to friends
and business interests.
"This government ... will defend to the last cent money that
belongs to the Panamanian people and it will not tolerate
corruption," Varela told a cheering crowd on Sunday night.
No major changes in policy are expected. All the main
candidates had similar platforms so the campaign focused more on
personalities than proposals.
"I am so overwhelmed, I can barely find words," said Agustin
Cerru, 54, as sounded the horn of his car, a Varela banner
flying from the window. "A lot of people didn't think we were
going to win."
Pollsters had put Varela in third place, though not far
behind his two main rivals in what was expected to be a very
close race.
A banking and trading hub, Panama is best known for the
canal that links the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Accounting
directly for 8 percent of gross domestic product, it has helped
fuel the fastest growth in Latin America in the last few years.
Varela, whose family runs Panama's biggest liquor company,
faces the challenge of maintaining buoyant growth but ensuring
more of the benefits trickle down in a land where a quarter of
the population lives in poverty.
At up to $624 a month, the minimum wage in Panama is among
the highest in Latin America, but many of the country's poorest
are feeling the bite of nagging inflation.
The discontent has led to a nationwide construction strike
over pay since April 25. That has halted thousands of projects,
including work on the canal expansion, much to the annoyance of
Martinelli, who will hand over power on July 1.
(Additional reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Simon Gardner,
Elinor Comlay and Kieran Murray)