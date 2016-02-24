(Adds Finmeccanica comment in paragraphs 5-6)
PANAMA CITY Feb 23 The Panamanian government
said on Tuesday it had agreed the cancellation of a $125 million
radar contract with a subsidiary of Italy's Finmeccanica SpA
that had become mired in a dispute over alleged
corruption.
After flagging suspected bribery and saying the radar
equipment did not meet requirements, the government last year
sought the approval of Panama's Supreme Court to cancel the
contract with Finmeccanica unit Selex. The deal was signed in
2010 under former President Ricardo Martinelli.
President Juan Carlos Varela, who has been locked in a
bitter feud with Martinelli since succeeding him in 2014, told a
news conference the contract was cancelled by mutual consent and
that all legal actions over the case had been halted.
"This agreement represents savings of more than $100 million
for the Panamanian state and also resolves other problems caused
by the previous administration," said Varela, who fell out with
Martinelli after being elected alongside him as vice-president.
Finmeccanica said in a statement on Wednesday the Panamanian
government's decision was "not related to the quality of the
radar systems supplied by Selex ES, but stemmed from an
autonomous reassessment of the overall surveillance system for
the country's coastal area".
Under the settlement, Finmeccanica will supply Panama with
an AgustaWestland helicopter free of charge, while Panama
committed to withdraw the disputes from the Supreme Court and to
re-launch business relationships with the Italian defence and
aerospace group "in a spirit of renewed trust", it added.
Martinelli, a multimillionaire supermarket tycoon who has
been out of Panama since January 2015, has cases pending against
him in the isthmus nation for alleged embezzlement, wiretapping
and illegal pardons during his 2009-2014 tenure.
He has rejected the allegations.
Panama's Supreme Court in December issued a warrant for the
arrest of Martinelli.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Additional Reporting by Agnieszka
Flak; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter)