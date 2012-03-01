BRIEF-Enpro industries says district court approved units’ joint reorganization plan
* EnPro Industries announces District Court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
PANAMA CITY, March 1 (Reuters)- - Panama's economy grew 9.6 percent in the final months of last year compared to the same period in 2010, the government statistics agency said on Thursday.
The country posted 10.6 percent growth for the full year 2011 compared to 2010.
* EnPro Industries announces District Court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan
SAN MIGUEL, Argentina, June 12 Argentina's center-right government is trying to improve its image among the poor ahead of October's mid-term election by paying young supporters to do social work in shantytowns surrounding the capital of Buenos Aires.