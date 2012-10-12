PANAMA CITY Oct 12 Panama's annual consumer
price inflation rate slowed slightly in September, decelerating
to 5.4 percent from 6.1 percent in August, the government
statistics agency said on Friday.
Consumer prices in the Central American country rose by 0.1
percent in September from August, the agency added.
Compared to the same period last year, food and beverage
costs rose 7.9 percent and transportation prices increased 4.5
percent. Furniture and household equipment were also up by 5.2
percent.
But prices in September were slightly offset by a decline in
the price of vegetables and home phone services, the agency
said.
Panama's rapid economic growth has kept inflation hovering
at about 6 percent, though it has slowed in recent months after
clocking in at 6.3 percent in March, the seventh consecutive
month above 6 percent.