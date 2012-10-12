PANAMA CITY Oct 12 Panama's annual consumer price inflation rate slowed slightly in September, decelerating to 5.4 percent from 6.1 percent in August, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices in the Central American country rose by 0.1 percent in September from August, the agency added.

Compared to the same period last year, food and beverage costs rose 7.9 percent and transportation prices increased 4.5 percent. Furniture and household equipment were also up by 5.2 percent.

But prices in September were slightly offset by a decline in the price of vegetables and home phone services, the agency said.

Panama's rapid economic growth has kept inflation hovering at about 6 percent, though it has slowed in recent months after clocking in at 6.3 percent in March, the seventh consecutive month above 6 percent.