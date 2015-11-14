BRIEF-Cosi Inc emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Cosi Inc - new restructured entity is now owned by Milfam II L.P., AB Value Partners, LP, AB Value Management llc and Ab Opportunity Fund LLC
PANAMA CITY Nov 13 Consumer prices in Panama slipped in October for the second month in a row, dragged down by cheaper cell phone, alcohol, and gasoline prices, official data showed on Friday.
Compared with October 2014, prices fell by 0.4 percent, just below September's 0.5 percent dip. On a monthly basis, consumer prices slid 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Diane Craft)
WASHINGTON, May 11 A major challenge to the U.S. watchdog for consumer finances fizzled on Thursday, as Congress missed a deadline to repeal the agency's new rule on prepaid cards.