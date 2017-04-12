BRIEF-Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PANAMA CITY, April 12 Annual inflation in Panama cooled in March compared with February, as prices for transportation, food and beverages slid, official data showed on Wednesday.
Inflation reached 1.5 percent in March, compared with a 1.9 percent annual rate in February, Panama's National Institute of Statistics and Census said.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in March. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Daseke files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing