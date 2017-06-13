BRIEF-MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375 pct senior notes
* MGM Resorts International announces redemption of 11.375% senior notes
PANAMA CITY, June 12 Panama's annual inflation rate eased to 0.8 percent in May, the country's national statistics office said on Monday.
In April, Panama registered an annual inflation rate of 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Elida Moreno)
BERLIN, June 23 Adyen, one of Europe's biggest fintech companies, has taken a pan-European banking licence that allows it to bypass banks and process cross-border payments directly for its merchant customers, including many of the world's top ecommerce firms.