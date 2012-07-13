PANAMA CITY, July 13 Panama's 12-month inflation rate slowed in June to 5.8 percent, falling below 6.0 percent for the first time in eight months, the government statistics agency said on Friday.

Consumer prices eased by 0.1 percent in June from May as transport costs fell with lower gasoline prices. In May, prices rose by 0.4 percent from a month earlier.

Inflation is slowing after clocking in at 6.3 percent in March, the seventh consecutive month above 6 percent, but rapid growth is expected to keep up price pressures.